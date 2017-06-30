TOP STORIES
Half Assini Police Barracks On The Verge Of Collapse
Hope FM's News team can report that the Half Assini Police barracks (rented quarters) in the Jomoro District of the Western Region is on the verge of collapse.
Some parts of the building have totally been brought down forcing most of the officers to vacate the premise and have to rent their own apartment. Most of them are currently living with civilians in different areas in Half Assini.
To add more, some officers who are still living in that collapsed structure which would soon be down to ground zero can't even sleep in their rooms when it rains.
In an interview with a Junior Rank Officer whose name is withheld, emphatically told Hope Fm 107.1 News Team that even their source of water is no more active in the sense that the Ghana Water Company has cut off the pipe line for about three to four months and the Administration has so far done nothing about it. No explanation or reasons, have been given about it. We have to go far to fetch water before we can report to work, the Junior Officer added.
In a sharp response by the Jomoro District Police Commander DSP Tenge, he told Hope FM News Team that with the pipe issue he has discussed it with the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Hon Paul Essien and yet the problem has not been solved.
The DSP later told the media that even his own office leaks like drainage and he has appealed to the community to help fix the pipe line for them.
Despite the challenges the Commander and his men are at duties working hard for the District to maintain peace, law and order.
He told Hope FM News Team that he is hoping and praying that a DCE would be appointed quickly so that he can tender their challenges to him for intervention.
He also thanked the community for their cooperation and pleaded with government and philanthropists to come to their aid.
