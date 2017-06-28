TOP STORIES
Binatone donates to Ghana Rolling Rockets Skate Team
Accra, June 28, GNA - Binatone, the official sponsors of Skate soccer has donated food items running into thousands of cedis to the Rolling Rockets Skate Soccer Team in Accra, to celebrate this year's Ramadan with the players.
The move, Mr Venu Babu, the Managing Director of Binatone explained, formed part of the organisation's continues support towards the development of skate soccer in Ghana and to encourage the public to support the sporting activity.
Mr Babu said Binatone had been supporting the Team for more than two years by working with the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), the official body of skate soccer worldwide, and it remained committed towards assisting the team to soar to greater heights.
He expressed confidence in the Team saying: 'So far, the Team has put out very impressive performance, and I am looking forward to see greater works.''
'We are here today to celebrate this year's Ramadan with our players and to show our small token for appreciation of their good work."
He said the Team would play Togo in September and urgrd them to put up a good performance.
Mr Albert K Frimpong, the Co-founder of the IFSS, expressed gratitude for the continues support from Binatone, saying that, 'the team is nothing without Binatone as it continued to depend heavily on the organisation."
Mr Frimpong pledged the commitment of the IFSS towards ensuring the development of Skate Soccer in Ghana.
Mr Ahmmed Gariba, the Captain of the Rolling Rockets expressed optimism that, the support of Binatone would encourage the players to do their best in in all thier matches.
GNA
By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
