modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Binatone donates to Ghana Rolling Rockets Skate Team

GNA
19 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, June 28, GNA - Binatone, the official sponsors of Skate soccer has donated food items running into thousands of cedis to the Rolling Rockets Skate Soccer Team in Accra, to celebrate this year's Ramadan with the players.

The move, Mr Venu Babu, the Managing Director of Binatone explained, formed part of the organisation's continues support towards the development of skate soccer in Ghana and to encourage the public to support the sporting activity.

Mr Babu said Binatone had been supporting the Team for more than two years by working with the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), the official body of skate soccer worldwide, and it remained committed towards assisting the team to soar to greater heights.

He expressed confidence in the Team saying: 'So far, the Team has put out very impressive performance, and I am looking forward to see greater works.''

'We are here today to celebrate this year's Ramadan with our players and to show our small token for appreciation of their good work."

He said the Team would play Togo in September and urgrd them to put up a good performance.

Mr Albert K Frimpong, the Co-founder of the IFSS, expressed gratitude for the continues support from Binatone, saying that, 'the team is nothing without Binatone as it continued to depend heavily on the organisation."

Mr Frimpong pledged the commitment of the IFSS towards ensuring the development of Skate Soccer in Ghana.

Mr Ahmmed Gariba, the Captain of the Rolling Rockets expressed optimism that, the support of Binatone would encourage the players to do their best in in all thier matches.

GNA

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Gov't Extend IMF Programme

47 minutes ago

Parliament needs to scrutinise $15 billion Chinese loan - Dr Joe Abbe...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1DON´T CORRECT FOOLS OR ELSE THEY´LL HATE YOU RATHER CORRECT A WISE PERSON AND HE WILL APPRECIATE IT

By: akoaso HH GER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line