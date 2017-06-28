TOP STORIES
Alarm Blows At GCB Bank…Human Resource Dept. Sits On Upgrade Of Contract Staff
The delay in the release of aptitude test results meant to assess and upgrade eligible contract staff to fill some vacant positions at the GCB Bank, has sparked silent agitations among the staff.
The GCB Human Resources Department, which organized the aptitude test last year, has since December 2016 refused to even brief the staff on latest developments.
See here ‘A Memo ON THE APTITUDE TEST'
As it stands, the fate of over 5,000 eligible contract staff nationwide hangs in the balance amid growing confusion and suspense as to where they stand as workers.
Indications are also clear that the new Managing Director, Mr. Raymond Sowah, who is being fed with wrong information by his praise-singers everyday, may not be aware of most of these critical matters with the potential of crippling the bank in no time.
This paper can authoritatively report that there is a looming protest on the sidelines of the administration since the expected upgrades after the in-house examination are yet to happen.
The aptitude test in question was conducted in 2016 as part of reforms by GCB Bank to upgrade about 5,000 contract staff who have worked with the bank for decades now. Another worrying situation is that, all these workers are eligible contract staffs who have worked with the bank for a period spanning 10-years; some 20-years; others 28-30 years.
These workers, after all these years, are still waiting in line with the hope of becoming permanent staff.
Insider sources further hinted that, some new faces have found their way into the bank from nowhere, giving room for suspicions that they might have been brought in through backdoor recruitments.
Some of the workers, who spoke on very strict conditions of anonymity, expressed frustrations over the current development.
They revealed that they have been boiling up for some months now but for fear of losing their jobs, they have decided to remain mute.
“This brings us to the deep thought that if indeed there exist eligible contract staff, then there are also on the other hand a lot of Ineligible staffs who are mostly untouchable at the Bank,” a source indicated.
