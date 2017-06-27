TOP STORIES
the dignity of a man and his legitimate aspirations is not known unless his absence is felt.By: Kwesi Dawood
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Data Management System improving DOVVSU's work - Consultant
Accra, June 27, GNA - Mr Senanu Agboso, the Online Consultant at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), says the introduction of the DOVVSU Data Management System (DODMAS) has led to improved collection, transmission and analyses of DOVVSU's data.
He said works that used to be done between three days and three weeks are currently being carried out effectively in five and 30 minutes.
'Initially getting data on time used to be done in three weeks but now within 30 minutes one is assured of getting data, while error detection and correction that were taking three days are now done in five minutes,' Mr Agboso stated at a DOVVSU DODMAS media briefing held in Accra on Tuesday.
The DODMAS, which was launched last year, is an electronic means of collecting, collating and disseminating information on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).
It has replaced the manual means by which data was tabulated and forwarded to DOVVSU officers by personnel.
According to Mr Agbozo, during the third quarter of last year, the positive impact of the system was felt by DOVVSU in all the regions.
The Online Consultant addressing the media noted that so far 40 competent individuals had been trained to man the system in all ten regions, adding that 'Tema makes it eleven regions because the impact is felt there too,' he said.
The DODMAS tool which has three modules namely; the User Interface, Administrator Interface and Data Analysis Interface has its webpage incorporated into the Ghana Police Service website www.police.gov.gh.
Mr Agbozo observed that the DOVVSU report features on the webpage quarterly with the system running from Monday to Friday within the hours of 0800 to 1700.
He, therefore, mentioned Assault, Abandonment of Infant, Abduction, Child Stealing, Child Trafficking, Compulsion Marriage and Early Marriage as some of the offences being featured on the system.
Others are Rape, Unnatural Canal Knowledge, Unlawful Ejection, Threat of Death, Threat of Harm and Stealing.
Chief Superintendent Lawrencia Akorli, the Director of DOVVSU, said the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) had collaborated with the Unit to develop the system that readily shared information on SGBV by a click of a button.
'This innovation is intended to increase accessibility of DOVVSU database and have a centralised system to improve data communication.
'This system will enhance data security and minimise the risk of data loss,' she said.
Madam Akorli said for the Unit to execute its mandate of generating adequate data for research, policy and education, which is primarily for the reduction of violence within the domestic setting, it was necessary for a well-structured, credible and easily accessible data base to be available and the existence of the DODMAS was timely.
'This will no doubt ensure credibility and efficiency in the Unit's data management system.
'DOVVSU is of the view that, the data management will not only generate credible and reliable data but give the Unit the right tool to provide a formula to fight all kind of abuses,' she said.
GNA
By Elsie Appiah-Osei / Belinda Doe, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News