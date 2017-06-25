modernghana logo

Rawlings, Nana Konadu greet Muslims

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, June 25, GNA- Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have congratulated the Muslim community on the occasion of the feast of breaking of the fast- Eid ul Fitr.

In a statement issued in Accra on Sunday, the couple commended Muslims for committing to a month-long fast in supplication to Allah.

'The prayer, sacrifice and purification that you endure throughout the month of Ramadan has a cleansing effect on whole communities and offers a renewed lease as we confront life's many challenges.

'We thank the Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu, leaders of the various Muslim groups and the entire Muslim community for dutifully committing to the Ramadan fast.

'We pray that as you break the fast you continue to seek Allah's guidance and blessings not only for our families, friends and communities, but for the good of Ghana so we can forge ahead as a people in peace and tranquility,' the statement said.

GNA

