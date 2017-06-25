modernghana logo

Ambassador Adu-Gyamfi appointed Ghana AIDS Commission Boss

1 hour ago | Social News

Accra June 25, GNA - Ambassador Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, Ghana's former High Commissioner to Sierra Leone (2005 to 2009), has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, as the new Director General of Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC).

A statement signed by Madam Margaret Akosuah Yamoh, the Communications Manager of GAC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the appointment took effect April 25 2017.

The statement said before her appointment as Director General of GAC, Amb. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi was a Family Physician at FOCOS Hospital at Pantang.

It said she is a trained medical officer from the University of Ghana Medical School at Korle-Bu, Accra and holds a Diploma in Public Health from Glasgow University, Scotland and a certificate in Family Planning from the Family Planning Association of Great Britain.

She is a fellow of both Ghana and West Africa Colleges of Physicians and was a Deputy Programme Manager of National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP) of Ghana Health Service.

It said Amb. Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi has trained health personnel in the area of HIV and AIDS epidemiology, surveillance, nutrition, hygiene and many more and has extensive knowledge and experience in health administration, epidemiological surveillance, community and environmental health.

