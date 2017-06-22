TOP STORIES
Savelugu NPP youth apologise to Akufo-Addo over MCE opposition
The Savelugu New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth who clashed with the police over the appointment of the Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu have apologised to the President for their behaviour.
The youth last week stormed the premises of Savelugu/Nanton Municipal Assembly to stop the MCE from reporting to work.
They have fiercely resisted Hajia Ayishetu Seidu since her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May.
Related Article: Savelugu Police clash with NPP executives over MCE
Brandishing machetes and clubs, the irate youth were reported to have made their way to the office of the MCE when two policemen who were guarding the entrance stopped them.
Savelugu/Nantong Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu
They unleashed their fury on the officers who bolted from the scene to call for reinforcement, Joy News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Hashmin Mohammed reported.
The premises of the Assembly was turned into a war zone when the contingent of police and military personnel arrived on the scene. While the youth pelted stones, the security personnel fired warning shots to disperse the crowd.
The youth, dissatisfied with their action, threatened to do more if the President did not appoint someone who was instrumental in the NPP's 2016 victory in the Savelugu Constituency.
Related Article: I won't shield you from the law - Akufo-Addo tells off NPP Savelugu dissidents
President Akufo-Addo at the Monday swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo registered his disapproval of the clashes, charging the police to arrest the perpetrators.
He noted his government will not "shield" NPP supporters who fall foul of the law. Ghana's law will be applied to the letter without fear or favour, he said.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
But after a mediation meeting led by Minister of State at the Office of the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong, the youth have agreed to support the MCE.
Although they believe their concerns are genuine, the youth said their action was in bad taste hence their apology to the President.
They have pledged to work harmoniously with Hajia Ayishetu Seidu to champion President Akufo-Addo’s agenda in the Region.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |
