VIDEO: Police Officer Attacked At Flagstaff House

Heavily built civilians believed to be members of the ‘Invisible Forces’ of the ruling New Patriotic Party have been captured in a video attacking a policeman at the seat of government – the Flagstaff House.

Sources say the assault took place on January 9 – the first day President Akufo-Addo reported to work.

The video which has gone viral on social media, but cannot be authenticated by Starrfmonline.com reveals how the ‘vigilante group’ chased the police officer by name ASP Nanka Bruce who sought refuge in a police vehicle.

The officer, who is believed to be part of the guards at the Flagstaff House during the John Mahama administration, was seen moving out of the premises of the presidency, but was stopped by an armed military officer and was subsequently brutalized and forced out of the car, despite attempts by senior police officers to restore order.

The heavily built men known in the local parlance as ‘Macho men’ pushed and shoved the uniform policemen until a few military personnel came to the scene to salvage the situation.

The latter part of the two minutes and thirty-two seconds video depicts how some unseen faces broke into the garage of ASP Bruce and towed away two of his cars.

It will be recalled that the National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made reference to the said incident during a media interview a few weeks ago.

“You have these people [Invisible Forces] move not just to toll booths and other places but even to the flagstaff house, beat up uniformed persons and tear up their clothes and then claim they [Invisible forces] are in charge.

“I heard their acting National Chairman saying people are clearing goods without paying duty and so they have to go and protect those things. I am not aware of Customs officer who is not working to make the Invisible forces go and protect the place,” Kofi Adams told Accra-based Citi FM.

When Starrfmonline.com called the Minister of Information and the President’s Spokesperson Mustapha Hamid, his aide said he was in a meeting. The aide later called back to ascertain the name of the officer involved but never got back to us.

Watch the video below:

