“Kumawuhene” Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua’s Boys are Again Threatening to Spoil Kumawu Akyempemhene’s Funeral

How insulting are the alleged threats by the fewer supporters of the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua to disrupt the funeral of the late Kumawu Akyempemhene! The news is rife in Kumawu and Bodomase that the Kumawu Ahenfie (palace) boys with their other few sympathisers, the only supporters of the purported Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, have planned to spoil the funeral of the late Nana Okyere Krapa II, the Kumawu Akyempemhene.

For the information of the general public, especially those interested in chieftaincy matters, Kumawu Akyempemhene, Nana Okyere Krapa II, passed on Friday 9 September 2016. His remains will be laid in state at Kumawu-Bodomase on Wednesday 15 February 2017, buried on the late night of Thursday 16 February 2017 and his final funeral rites held on Saturday 18 February 2017.

However, there are rumours doing rounds in Kumawu and Bodomase that the handful of supporters of Dr Yaw Sarfo, the supposed Kumawu Omanhene imposed on Kumawuman by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the “Overlord” of Asanteman, have decided to proceed to Bodomase to cause commotion with intent to disrupt the funeral celebrations.

One wonders the sanity, intelligence and level of education of these young men, when as fewer as they are, they always aspire to engage the numerous supporters of Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V in a fight. Normal people will not behave the way they always audaciously do; conducting and portraying themselves as though they stand the chance of winning a fight against the supporters of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V when they take them on.

I recall vividly well when these same Kumawu Palace boys descended on Bodomase with intent to disrupt Barima Tweneboa Kodua V’s sister’s funeral on Saturday 2nd April 2016. They rather ended up running for their sheer lives with their machetes and guns notwithstanding or else, they would have been beaten to a pulp.

Again, when the relatives of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V were celebrating the funeral of a relative at Kumawu Ananagya, these same supporters of Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua threatened to proceed to Ananangya to spoil the funeral.

One cannot tell what has come upon them to always wish to go to wherever Barima Tweneboa Kodua V is celebrating the funeral of a relative with intent to cause problems.

Be it known to them the Akan proverb which goes, “Se akyekyedee epe ne mmogya dodo3 a ye de nsuo fera mu”. If they wish for problems, they will have them abundantly.

Since that day (Saturday 2nd April 2016) when they had to run, leaving their sandals behind, all their subsequent threats only amount to bluffing.

Let me take this opportunity to educate these sycophants, reiterating to them that the injustices they perpetrated with impunity during the era of former President Mahama who was supportive of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in all his breaches of conventions with the aim to robbing Kumawuman of their lands and money in a broad daylight cannot be repeated today.

How many a time had Otumfuo Osei Tutu II not gone to seek the assistance of former President Mahama to assert his influence on judges and the police to either twist justice in his favour or to threaten Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and his overwhelming number of supporters forming about 95% of the Kumawuman subjects?

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has no right, or no royal prerogative, to meddle in Kumawuman affairs let alone, their chieftaincy dispute, to the point of imposing his favourite puppet royal on Kumawuman as their paramount chief. Therefore, people should not be deceived into thinking that since Otumfuo has imposed Dr Yaw Sarfo on Kumawuman as their Omanhene, there is no any further disputation over who is the eligible royal to rule Kumawu – problem solved! No!!!

The selection, election, and gazetting of Dr Yaw Sarfo as Kumawuhene going by the stool name Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua are full of skeletons in the closet, the stench of which will in the coming months knock him off the throne he is illegally occupying. Subsequently, the few irrational supporters of his who are threatening to cause mayhem had better learn their lesson right from this hour or today before it becomes had I known to them but which is said to be always at last.

There is a time and a season for everything according as written in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8. Where are President John Dramani Mahama and COP Nathan Kofi Boakye on whom Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II relied so massively to perpetrate and perpetuate his illegalities against the Kumawu Ananangya royal family and especially, against Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and the entire Kumawuman subjects?

The practise of injustice has no more space in this current era of hope, justice for all, and the respect for the dignity of every Ghanaian as a human being irrespective of their status in the country.

Once more, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family of the late Nana Okyere Krapa II, the Kumawu Akyempemhene.

Nana Okyere Krapa II, “Damirifa due. Due, due ne amanehunu. Nana, nante yie”

Rockson Adofo

(Written on Thursday, 9 February 2017)