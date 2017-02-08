I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 8 February 2017 13:44 CET

43% Of Laws Passed By Past Parliament Were Tax Laws – Odekro

By Nathaniel Alpha

It has emerged that out of the 79 bills passed by the previous parliament, 31 Bills representing 43.3% were “tax Bills”. This was contained in a report released by Odekro on the sixth parliament of the fourth Republic of Ghana.

According to Odekro their findings affirmed the complaints of industry and the general public that the previous Government overtaxed businesses over the last four years.

“Regulation of the financial sector ranked 2nd on the list of Parliament’s priorities, with 10 enacted Bills (12%) falling in this category. The government introduced or amended crucial Bills such as the Public Financial Management Act 2016, Ghana Export-Import Bank Act 2016 and the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act 2015. Interior (7 Bills), Energy (6 Bills), and Trade and Industry (4) Bills were ranked 3rd, Fourth and 5th by volume of Bills passed, in that order” the report indicated.

Odekro is an organization committed to making public, parliamentary proceedings and ensuring transparency in the work of Parliament. The report on the sixth parliament was sponsored by STAR-Ghana with funding from UKaid, DANIDA and European Union.

