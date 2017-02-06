I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Africa | 6 February 2017 01:18 CET

Cameroon victory secures Confederations Cup place

By AFP
Cameroon's players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final football match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on February 5, 2017. By Steve JORDAN (AFP)
Libreville (AFP) - Cameroon's victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday means they will be the continent's representative in the Confederations Cup in Russia later this year.

Cameroon, who beat Egypt 2-1 in the final in Libreville, will come up against Chile, Australia and the world champions Germany in Group B of the eight-team competition which runs from June 17 to July 2.

The Indomitable Lions will play Chile in Moscow on June 18 in their opening game of the tournament, which is seen as a warm-up ahead of the World Cup next year.

