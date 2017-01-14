I'm Ready To Serve As The Deputy Minister Of Sports—Hon. Freda Prempeh

The Member of Parliament for the Tano North constituency, Hon. Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh has stated that she is ready to serve as the deputy Sports minister.

The Female MP says she will be elated when appointed to work at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to her, Ghana Sports will be revived if she works with the newly appointed minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah.

The President of the republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Isaac Asiamah to head the Sports ministry on Thursday.

"I'm ready to serve my country, so if the President [Nana Akufu-Addo appoints me to the Sports ministry, I accept it to serve the ministry" Hon. Freda told Sunyani based-radio station Space FM.

"And am ever ready to work as the deputy minister at the Youth and Sports ministry"

She also heaped praises on the President of Ghana for appointing Hon. Isaac Asiamah as the Sports Minister designate.

"He [Hon. Isaac Asiamah] is the right choice because his good works for Sports development in the country, I thank the President for Asiamah's appointment"

"We should all rallied behind him to revive our Sports"

Mrs. Akua Sena Dansoa was the first female to work at Ministry of Sports Youth during the late Atta Mills' regime.