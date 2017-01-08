Ghanaians will regret for voting out ‘a pearl like John Mahama’ – Pelpuo

There has been roughly a month of introspection after the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) defeat in the 2016 general elections, and the Member of Parliament for the Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo, believes Ghanaians may have taken John Mahama for granted.

“Ghanaians will regret, possibly, for throwing away a pearl like John Mahama”, the legislator said in an interview with Citi News' Richard Dela Sky minutes after the expiration of the sixth Parliament of Ghana's fourth Republic in the early hours of January 7.

What followed was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, taking the oath of office as President, after the seventh parliament had been sworn in.

Nana Akufo-Addo rode on the back of 53.85 percent of the valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth President under the fourth Republic.

President Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the governing NDC, secured 44.40 of valid votes cast; the worst performance of a sitting President.

We’ll police NPP government

At least four years in opposition as the Minority in Parliament awaits the NDC MPs, and Mr. Pelpuo assured that he and his fellow MPs “ will be working to ensure that we bring out the issues that will make for good governance in Ghana.”

The former Minister of Public-Private Partnerships added that, the Minority “will also make sure that we police the promises made to the people of Ghana and make sure that they are fulfilled.”

“If they are not fulfilled, we will question them and establish the truth that politicians can’t hoodwink and deceive people in order to gain power.”

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Mr. Pelpuo was however quick to note that, his NDC did not sell empty promises to Ghanaians in the two terms of governance from 2008 to 2012.

“We, of course, didn't do that. We made promises and we fulfilled them. We made promises of building infrastructure and closing the infrastructure gap; we have done that. We made promises of providing water, electricity, roads and bridges. We have done them. Let's see what they [the NPP] will also do.”

“Whatever happens, we know that in the end, we will come back to back to power,” Mr. Pelpuo maintained.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana