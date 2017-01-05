CILT-Ghana Congratulates President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana has congratulated the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election to the highest office of the land.

In a press release signed and issued by Rev. G.D. Mensah, President of CILT, he indicated that as the leading professional body associated with Supply Chain, Logistics and Transport; and serving the interest of all professionals in the area in Ghana, it pledges its fullest support to President Akufo-Addo and his new government in the attainment of its policies and programmes for this country.

He however drew the President’s attention to some issues that CILT consider very important for the industry for which much attention must be given.

He said, “We wish to draw your attention to some of the issues needing urgent government policy directives and assure you that the Institute will make available its expertise in the supply chain, logistics and transport sectors to ensure the attainment of the vision of your government.”

“… Some of the pressing issues the Institute is convinced your Excellency’s government must focus on are as under-mentioned:

Effective urban transport planning in major cities in Ghana including effective city planning and tackling vehicular congestion issues. We recognize that your program of “ one district one factory “ will to a large extent help curb the menace of rural urban migration which is one of the causes of the congestion in our cities.

establishment of a national airline or base carrier to support international trade and tourism development, promotion of non-traditional export of perishable fruits and vegetables and reviving the domestic aviation industry revamp inland water transportation for transportation of petroleum products, foodstuffs and safe transportation of persons and especially support growth of the eco-tourism industry.

revamp railway sector to help shift passenger and freight traffic (including petroleum products) from the overstretched road infrastructure support to the electoral commission to help overcome electoral logistics and transport challenges during elections national elections invest in strengthening agricultural logistics in the areas of bulk storage,packaging, financing, etc to reduce post-harvest losses and add value to agro products.”

CILT Ghana also congratulated the outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama, on his positive contributions to Ghana’s economy, democracy and the peace of the nation after what it described as “the tensely competitive elections.”

Rev. G.D. Mensah FCILT also on behalf of CILT-Ghana congratulated the Electoral Commission of Ghana, all

stakeholders and the good people of Ghana for successfully organizing and managing a peaceful general elections not withstanding some logistical and transport challenges encountered before, during and after the elections for which the Institute will publish its research on the recent elections in due course for the information of the general public.