US$4.4m Rattray Park for Probe

THE STAGGERING US$ 4.4 million Rattray Park project in Kumasi, constructed by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA,) will face possible probe in the coming months.

The incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, headed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given strong indications of investigating the project to ascertain its cost.

“Projects which figures we have doubts about, especially the Kumasi Rattray Park which cost US$ 4.4 million and the Kumasi Airport rehabilitation works, where huge figures were quoted, would be probed.”

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, who made the remarks, said the NPP won the polls, mainly because the electorates were fed up with corruption under the NDC administration.

According to him, the NPP government would therefore do great disservice to the country and its people “If we failed to set up committees to thoroughly investigate these doubtful projects under the NDC government.”

Park History

The capital intensive project was constructed during the time of the ex-Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, under the current President Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Residents in the city, especially some assemblymen, have raised doubts about the project's cost in the past. They therefore requested for investigations to be done to determine the veracity of the cost.

Predictably, the President Mahama-led government, which would leave office this coming Saturday, has parried the requests, an action which had sparked anxiety among the residents.

Crack Whip

Nana Obiri Boahen stated that the incoming Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo abhors corruption therefore anybody that would be found culpable of wrongdoing or corruption during the aforementioned projects, would be prosecuted.

Speaking with Kofi Asante of Nhyira FM, he expressed huge doubts about the Rattray Park's cost in particular, saying “If we fail to act on the corrupt practices under the NDC regime, nobody will campaign for us in 2020.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi