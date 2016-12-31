Ghanaian Chiefs Were Delightful To Watch In Toronto In 2016

The chiefs and people of Ga-Adangbes in Toronto-Canada were delightful to watch in the whole year of 2016.

As the association held series of events to demonstrate Ga-Adangbe tradition and culture in Toronto, the chiefs, queen mothers, [wulomo] traditional priests as well as ordinary members participated fully in traditional dances, dresses, cooking and performing other customary rites.

Whiles chief priest pours libation to pray for peace in Ghanaand among Ghanaians in the foreign destinations, the chiefs and the queen mothers sprinkled the traditional customary food Kpopoi and boogied to Kpaa Shi dance.

Ordinary members did well by wooing non Ghanaians to participate in the associations events such as picnics, Homowo festival and the annual soiree and also contributed by cooking individually to feed the guests.

The sumptuous Ghanaian dishes that were served were interesting experience for invited guests and members.

Adazzling range of artistic events at the party made invited guests to discover authentic Ghanaian rhythms and dance which urged the invited guests to participate fully.

With less than twenty four hours to usher in the New Year 2017, all social gatherings for 2016 are being wrapped up with intercessory prayer services with watch night service on December 31 in all Ghanaian churches and private homes.

The entertainment centers will also not be left out as five minutes to mid night, all the disc jockey DJ’S will stop and usher in the New Year with a song and a shout of Hurray.





