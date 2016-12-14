MTN Awards 125,000 Scholarship To Selected 20 Teachers

MTN Ghana Foundation has presented scholarship worth One Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand cedis to twenty selected teachers across the country under its second edition of the MTN Teacher Improvement Award Programme.

The twenty were shortlisted out of 311 entries received from ten regions of the country. This will enable them further their education at the Bachelors and Master Degree.

Corporate Services Executive of MTN Cynthia Lumor says her outfit has so far invested 22.2 Million in 135 Education, Health and Economic Empowerment projects.

According to her the beneficiaries of this year comprises of ten Women and ten Men to bring gender balance in the selection process for the second edition. “We consider this investment very important because the contribution that one good teacher makes the lives of student cannot be quantified” she said.

It is the firm belief of MTN Ghana Foundation that beneficiaries of the Programme would be better equipped to transform the teaching and learning in the classroom and ultimately build the capacity of the students’’ She added.

MTN has over the past twenty years, built seventy five classroom blocks and provided scholarship to over one thousand students in line with its commitment to support development through education.