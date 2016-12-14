Registration Of MPs-Elect Of The 7th Parliament Of The 4th Republic

Ghana's Parliament will embark on a registration exercise for Members of Parliament elect to the 7th parliament of the 4th Republic, the house's Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Kate Addo has announced.

The registration, she added will start from 19th and that the MPs-elect will be issued with identification cards that will “enable them to vote for the selection of a speaker and other officials of the 7th parliament.”

Thus, “all Members-elect are therefore requested to note the following to enable a smooth and accurate recording of their data,” pleaded Mrs. Addo.

275 MPs are expected to get registered, majority of them coming from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below is the full statement

REGISTRATION OF MEMBERS-ELECT OF THE 7TH PARLIAMENT OF THE 4TH REPUBLIC

The Parliament of Ghana will conduct a registration exercise for Members-elect to the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Members will be registered and issued with Identification Cards that will enable them to vote for the selection of a Speaker and other officials for the 7thParliament. All Honourable Members-elect are therefore requested to note the following to enable a smooth and accurate recording of their data.

• Registration will take place at Parliament House, at the New Administration Block, Committee Rooms 1& 2

• Registration starts from 19th – 23rd December, 2016

• Time for Registration is 9.00 am – 5.00 pm each day

• Photographs will be taken for purposes of issuing Identification Cards to members. Staff will be on hand to assist you with the process.

• Members who may wish to register online should visit the parliamentary website (www.parliament.gh)and follow the link.

• Once satisfied with the accuracy of the information, the forms are to be printed out and the member's signature appended to finally complete the process.

Kate Addo (APR)

(LLB, MA Comm., MPA)

Deputy Director, Public Affairs

Parliament of Ghana

233(0)244236944

