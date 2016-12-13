The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Feature Article | 13 December 2016 17:05 CET

Building Ghana From The Bottom Up: Can Nana Addo’s Government Walk The Talk?

President elect, Nana Akufo-Addo
President elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

Poverty reduction through job creation is among the list of priorities for President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo. Whether he will be relying on the grace of trickle-down economics to execute this priority can best be answered by time. He will be presiding over a country with significant within-region inequality in the North and a local government structure rife with data management systems too inadequate to facilitate accurate tracking of pro-poor initiatives. In the execution of items on his agenda for job creation to ensure prosperity and equal opportunity for all, he will also have to be mindful of the segments of the population which are most vulnerable to the consequences of fiscal interventions, and will need some support before being transitioned into productive employment.

Nana Addo’s government intends to allocate US$1.6 billion to alleviate poverty. Throughout his campaign, he did not clarify whether this fund will be independent of or mainstreamed into LEAP (Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty). What was clarified, however, is that this pro-poor intervention will be implemented in a decentralized manner. Therefore, this implies district ownership, participation, and management of the intervention. This leads to a situation where the inability to meet the targeted US$1m for each constituency will be the misery of the District Chief Executive (DCE). However, since DCEs are appointed by the President, Nana Addo will not be able to refute his fair share of the misery if the intervention does not pan out as designed.

It is important for Nana Addo to complement the LEAP program; not only because of its evident promise to mitigate short-term poverty per se but because research has shown the potential of the program to improve civic participation, a sense of citizenship and community relations. Before the LEAP program, from 2,400 LEAP prospective beneficiaries sampled across the country, the State was perceived as uncaring (36%), neglectful (32%) and insensitive (14%). After the LEAP program, 72% of respondents were of the view that the program has restored their trust in the State to meet their needs.

Since the promises (one district, one factory; one constituency, US$1m) which highlighted his campaign where localized, a functional local government machinery will be critical for the Nana Addo government. In fact, it was at the Kunbungu district of the Northern region that he assured voters that his government will “build Ghana from the bottom up”. He now has the opportunity to walk the talk.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (7 Articles)
13-12-2016  Building Ghana From The Bottom Up: Can Nana Addo’s Government Walk The Talk?29-10-2016  The Laws Must Be Crazy: Evaluating The Mental Health Act19-08-2016  How Ghana Can Avoid A False Start In The Race To Excellence In Public Education26-05-2016  Towards A Better Educational System: Are We All Involved?19-05-2016  Are We Ready For Ebooks?More...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ernest Armah.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Feature Article

THE SHEEP IN THE SHEPHERD'S ARM ONLY LOOK AT THE FACE OF THE SHEPHERD, BUT NOT THE HUNGRY WOLF TRYING TO KILL IT.
By: JYD OPOKU
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img