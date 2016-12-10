Central Region NPP supporters jubilate over victory

By Alice Tettey /Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 10, GNA - Jubilant supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) poured onto the streets of Cape Coast to celebrate the victory of the Party shortly after the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Charlotte Osei, declared the results of the 2016 elections on Friday evening.

Clad in party T-shirts and other paraphernalia, the jubilant supporters chanted slogans of the NPP amidst singing, dancing and tooting of car horns in many parts of the Cape Coast Municipality and its environs.

Ironically, they danced to the popular tune of the National Democratic Congress, 'Onaapo' song provided by speakers mounted on vehicles while others jubilated in their individual homes.

Earlier on in the day, the Central Regional headquarters of the Party was besieged by many supporters who had thronged there awaiting the official declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Some of the excited supporters who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said even though they were sure of victory, they least expected the massive support especially from the Region.

They said the victory was an indication that Ghanaians were tired of the hardships under the NDC Government.

They were hopeful that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo would make things better for Ghanaians.

They said they were tired of the huge taxes, utility bills, fuel they were paying.

The situation in Mankessim, Moree, Twifo Praso, Elmina, Swedru and other parts of the Central Region was not different as hundreds of NPP supporters took to the streets to celebrate their victory.

Tension heightened and there was an uneasy calm since the election on Wednesday December 7 with most shops remaining closed and government business slowing down as people waited to have the EC announce the results.

