Press Release | 10 December 2016 13:29 CET

Congratulations President-Elect Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo

By Coalition Of Young Liberals (COYLIB)

﻿COYLIB congratulates Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo on his landslide triumph as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for winning the 2016 polls.

Your decisive victory gains reflected the number of NPP lawmakers in the next parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

We have every confidence that with your election as the Commander- in- Chief of the Republic of Ghana; the country stands a good chance of developing the prospect of its nationals for a brighter outlook.

Undoubtedly, the official declaration of the 2016 polls by the EC bear witness to the democratic values to which you explicitly attached, owing to its importance.

The size of the task that lies ahead demands that we pull jointly under one purpose and work collectively to salvage the image of nation across the globe.

Your victory and success in 2016 elections resonates with every citizen of the Republic of Ghana.

COALITION OF YOUNG LIBERALS (COYLIB)
Signed: COYLIB LEADERSHIP
Samuel O Donkor (Convener)
On behalf of all our global chapters
(GHANA, UK, USA, BELGIUM, SWEDEN, CHINA, GERMANY)

Press Release

