Otumfuo’s Imposter Grabbed



Police in Kumasi have re-arrested a 59-year-old man who reportedly jumped bail last year. He was incarcerated for impersonating and parading himself as a chief and brother of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Kwadwo Amoa Apem Okogyeabour is accused of regularly dressing up as chief in order to deceive and defraud the unsuspecting public, posing as director of a reportedly non-existent organisation called 'Fighting Corruption Against Asante Chiefs.'

He was arrested in 2015 in early February at Manhyia, the seat of the Asante overlord, where he had asked some of his victims to meet him with sheep and drinks for onward presentation to Otumfuo.

Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, Rev. Supt. Dr. Nyamekye Andani-Ameyaw, said among the accused person's victims are one Mohammed Akaanya, Bawa Amaya and Seidu Shaibu.

He was on trial for an alleged $4,450 fraud case when he jumped bail and went into hiding until he was re-arrested at Asokore-Mampong Circuit Court on similar offences.

The police chieftain told DAILY GUIDE that the accused, a native of Ahenema-Kokoben near Kumasi, claimed to be a cousin of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and that he (Apem Okogyeabour) is a mason by profession.

According to Rev. Supt. Andane-Ameyw, the man denied carrying himself as a chief, even though he had been engaging in the identity fraud for some years now, always parading in the city and defrauding people.

He said the accused person allegedly defrauded one Ishmaila of $4,450 under the pretext of giving it to His Royal Highness, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in exchange for the cedi, as the king needed some dollars for his trip.

“He normally introduces himself as a cousin of Otumfuo to people and offers to help those in need of land,” the police commander disclosed and added that the accused was introduced to four of the victims by a trader, Mrs. Felicia Baako.

Accompanied by a man identified as his friend, Amoah Apem Okogyeabour was arrested at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace by police officers at about 10:30 am, Supt Andane-Ameyaw recounted.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

