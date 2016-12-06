The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Gambia | 6 December 2016 12:50 CET

Gambia election recount awards Barrow slimmer win

By AFP
The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow. By Joe Sinclair (AFP/File)
The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow. By Joe Sinclair (AFP/File)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - The Gambia's shock election result awarded president-elect Adama Barrow extra votes by mistake but a recount showed he still won outright, the country's electoral commission told AFP Tuesday.

Alieu Momar Njie, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, said correct counting on the spot in one region had been marred by an error when the results were tabulated centrally.

All the candidates have had their final result numbers reduced, but Barrow and third party candidate Mama Kandeh were more heavily affected.

"As soon as we discovered this issue we called all the parties involved and they all endorsed the new result," he told AFP by phone.

Constitutionally any party has until December 12, 10 days after the declaration of results, to contest the decision.

The new results showed Barrow won the December 1 vote, which ended 22 years of rule by President Yahya Jammeh, by just 19,221 votes.

Barrow took 227,708 (43.29 percent) of 525,963 votes, while longtime President Yahya Jammeh took 208,487 (39.64 percent) and third party candidate Mama Kandeh 89,768 votes (17.07 percent).

Barrow lost 35,807 votes from the original total, Jammeh 3,612, and Kandeh 13,201.

Turnout was therefore lower than previously reported, at 59 percent.

Barrow's transition team is due to meet with Jammeh for the first time since the election in the coming days to smooth his accession to power.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Gambia

when there is a gap in your life its a great opportunity to fill it
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img