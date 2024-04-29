ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US says still talking to Niger about army pullout

By AFP
Niger Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara R meets General Michael Langley, commander of US Africa Command. By Issouf SANOGO AFP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara (R) meets General Michael Langley, commander of US Africa Command. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP)

The United States is still talking with Niger about the withdrawal of 1,000 American military personnel, and decisions will be announced in the coming weeks, the US Africom commander said on Monday.

There were "still discussions ... between the US and Niger, the governing body there in Niger," General Michael Langley told a press conference.

"Decisions will be made public in the coming weeks," the Africa Command chief said in the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan.

Niger's military junta, which seized power last July, announced in March it was ending a military cooperation agreement with Washington, which this month agreed to remove the troops and sent a delegation to Niamey to work out an orderly departure.

The talks began in Niger a week ago, according to the Pentagon.

Niger, a linchpin in the US and French strategy to combat jihadists in West Africa, houses a $100 million American drone base.

Niamey faces violence by Boko Haram jihadists and their rivals Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) from the southeastern region of Diffa near Nigeria.

"We still realise that a threat is still out there ... on the northern borders," Langley said after meeting Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.

The general also spoke of "the future of the partnership between CÃ´te d'Ivoire and the United States, in this case Africom" and how to deepen security and civil society aspects of it.

Following the overthrow of elected president Mohamed Bazoum, the Niger junta kicked out soldiers from former colonial power France before the end of 2023.

Russian military instructors arrived in Niger this month with an air defence system and other equipment, state media said, after talks between military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC “Stand and greet me”: Ban all NPP activities on your land until Akufo-Addo apolo...

3 hours ago

2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Election 2024: We won't allow you manipulate the process in favour of Bawumia — ...

3 hours ago

Former President John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s arrogant attitude and utterances give much cause for concern — Maha...

3 hours ago

Cleaner to face court over Cashiers death at Twumasiwaa Hospital Cleaner to face court over Cashier’s death at Twumasiwaa Hospital

3 hours ago

Dumsor under Mahama managed better than Akufo-Addo – Betty Mould-Iddrisu Dumsor under Mahama managed better than Akufo-Addo – Betty Mould-Iddrisu

3 hours ago

GUM won't join Alans ARC – Osofo Kyiri Abosom GUM won't join Alan’s ARC – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

3 hours ago

Jesus Christ died for people in his era, not for me – Osofo Kyiri Abosom Jesus Christ died for people in his era, not for me – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

3 hours ago

Bawumia promises 100 Ghanaian ownership of natural resources Bawumia promises 100% Ghanaian ownership of natural resources

3 hours ago

Driver, teacher in court over GHC1million auto fraud Driver, teacher in court over GHC1million auto fraud 

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: 'Voting for Aduomi is handing over power to Mahama' – Bawumia Ejisu by-election: 'Voting for Aduomi is handing over power to Mahama' – Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line