Mahama, Nana Addo congratulate new Gambian president

Ghana’s leading presidential candidates for the 2016 polls, have congratulated the President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow.

President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sent his message via a tweet, and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo did same in a statement.

President Mahama in his tweet said: “Congratulations to President-Elect Barrow Adama of Gambia.”

— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) December 3, 2016

Nana Akufo-Addo also lauded Adama Barrow on his “hard-fought victory” in the Gambian presidential election.

Nana Akufo-Addo further commended the incumbent, President Yahaya Jammeh, “for graciously conceding defeat, thereby laying to rest any lingering suspicion and anxiety about the fate of Gambia in the aftermath of the elections.”

“It is my hope and expectation that the President-Elect's tenure in office will be marked by the delivery of progress and prosperity to the Gambian people in conditions of freedom and the rule of law,” Nana Akufo-Addo added in his statement.

Adama Barrow, 51, will be the third Gambian President since the country attained independence in 1965.

The Head of Gambia's Electoral Commission declared Adama Barrow as the winner of the 2016 presidential election, with 263,515 votes to Yahya Jammeh's 212,099 votes.

A third candidate, Mamma Kande, polled 102,969 votes.

Mr. Barrow led a coalition of seven opposition parties to end the tyrannical rule of Mr. Jammeh, who has been accused of suppressing freedoms, jailing political opponents and critics of his government, and in some cases killing such persons.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana