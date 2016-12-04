New Legon Botanical Gardens opens [Photos]

Patrons of the University of Ghana's Botanical gardens will henceforth access other services with the launch of the new phase of the facility.

The garden, until the coming on board of the new investors, only served as a habitat for some flora and fauna species.

It had also served as event centres for some recreational activities.

But according to the new investors; PineSprings and Avatarz (Local and foreign respectively), the introduction of play centres, children's park, high ropes course structures as well as a canopy walkway, should increase patronage of the facility while raking in revenue as well.

The Co-Director for Avatarz, Wim Doedens the children's facility will develop the intellect of children in solving daily challenges.

“The children will have more fun and create a new and conscious mind where they develop ideas and getting other ways of creating solutions to the problems they face,” he stated.

The Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Sttriker who was at the launch also expressed joy at the project.

He further urged government on the need for a conducive business climate to attract more Foreign Direct Investments into the country.

According to Ambassador Sttriker, conditions such as stable political climate, adequate infrastructure as well as purchasing power among Ghanaians will favour the growth of both local and foreign investments.

For his part, the CEO of PineSprings Limited, Kofi Boakye bemoaned the high import taxes.

“The equipment that we are bringing in for children and customs slaps a tax of about 60,000 cedis on you, I think it is shameful and very discouraging,” he remarked.

Meanwhile he is optimistic the 110 kilometers canopy walkway will match competition from Kakum National Park in Cape Coast.

The project which is estimated at 1 million Euros, comprises 500,000 Euros funding support from the Dutch government.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana