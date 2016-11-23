Government to construct $30m e-waste facility at Agbogbloshie

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency are set to commission the construction of a state-of-the-art e-waste recycling facility at Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region.

Estimated at $30 million for the first phase, the facility is expected to recycle all electrical and electronic waste to final products in an environmentally sound manner, relieving the people of Accra and its environs, specifically Agbogbloshie community, of toxic pollutants generated from the burning of e-waste.

According to Project Consultant, Francis Bullen Gavor, it is unfortunate that one of Agbogbloshie has in recent times been cited among the top ten most polluted sites in the world biggest e-waste dumps in Africa.

“It is therefore important to find innovative ways to manage the e-waste generated in our various communities. With this new facility, harmful elements associated with waste products will be captured and processed safely, thereby preserving critical ecological components,” he said.

Touching on additional benefits, Mr. Gavor indicated that the facility together with its entire value chain is expected to generate over 400,000 jobs for Ghanaians.

“The facility will hire existing Workers of the Agbogbloshie Scrap Yard and others who will undergo in-depth retraining to enable them undertake proper recycling”.

When fully implemented, it will ensure the value-chain management of e-waste and electrical equipment in an environmentally sound manner thus turning the current challenges of E-waste management in the country into green business opportunities for the people of Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com