GSP Tour Launched To Promote Cycling In Brong Ahafo Region

Sunyani, B/A.-A new annual cycling event dubbed, “GSP TOUR”, has been launched in Sunyani, in the Brong Ahafo Region. The 5-stage cycling event which will be used to promote competitive cycling, Wellness and tourism in the Brong Ahafo region will cover 450 km in over five months.

The first stage of the tour, Dormaa to Sunyani, a 85.0 km distance, will be held on 18th December 2016. The second, third, fourth and fifth stages will be held on January, February, March and April of 2017 respectively.

Professional and amateur cyclists from all parts of Ghana will be expected to participate in the five monthly races. The tour will start in Dormaa and end in Yeji. The cyclists will visit Wamfie, Berekum, Sunyani, Techiman, Tuobodom, Wenchi, Jema, Kintanpo, Nkoranza, Ejura (Ashanti Region), Atebubu and Yeji in the course of the next five months. The event is expected to attract about 500,000 spectators from over 100 towns and villages dotted along the tour route.

Prizes will be given to top three cyclists in all five stages of the tour. The event partners will include Ghana Sports Authourity, Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana Tourism Authority, Brong Regional Coordinating Council, Media Houses and the Ghana Police Service.

The founder of the GSP Tour is Mr Edward Twum Anane, a lecturer at Catholic University of Ghana and a strong promoter of sports in Ghana. The GSP TOUR promises to be one of the biggest sport events in the Brong Ahafo region. Companies interested in sponsoring the event should call 0247471231 for details.