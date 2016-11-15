Demo against Akufo-Addo over Agya Koo's comment in a movie

Some residents of Odumase Krobo in the Eastern region are demonstrating, demanding from the NPP Presidential candidate his position on tribal comments made by a movie star who has endorsed him.

They want Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to denounce comments made by Agya Koo against Krobos whilst playing a role in a movie.

The group said Kofi Adu popularly referred to as 'Agya Koo' described Krobos are a people cursed by a dreaded Akuapem fetish priest to forever remain prostitutes.

Agya Koo and some Kumawood actors announced their support for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last September. They launched the “Agenda 57% 4 Nana Addo” ahead of the December 7 polls.

But with a fiercely contest general election coming up in barely 21 days, the comic actor's comment in the movie have been elevated to the political stage needing the NPP leader's attention.

The demonstration comes as the NPP presidential candidate arrives in the Eastern region, his home region, to campaign.

The demonstrators also expressed anger at comments made by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea over the siting of the Eastern university.

The MP and successor to Akufo-Addo's parliamentary seat in February recommended that the public university be situated on Akyem land and not Trom, a suburb of Somanya.

The MP believed that Akyem area deserved the public university due to its large population and landmark.

But the protesters say the comments demeaned the Krobo people.

The group moved to the premises of the Krobo traditional council to present their petition demanding an apology from the NPP leader. They want the chiefs to query the NPP presidential candidate when he calls on them.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com