Premier League round-up: Man City held, Sunderland claim first win [Photos]

Manchester City were left frustrated and Sunderland ended their losing run…

Man City 1-1 Middlesbrough



Middlesbrough scored a stoppage-time minute equaliser to seal a smash-and-grab point against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men dominated the game but were frustrated in the first-half against Boro's dogged ten-man defence and in-form goalkeeper Victor Valdes, who pulled of a series of stunning saves.

It took a moment of magic from Kevin de Bruyne to unlock the visitors' defences, with a Belgian finding Sergio Aguero in the box with a pass that personified precision.

He threaded an inch-perfect cross into the no-man's land between defence and goalkeeper, and all the Argentine striker had to do was stick out a boot to open the scoring with his 150th City goal and the hosts' 18th effort on goal.

Boro improved after the break and almost netted a quick equaliser through an audacious halfway line lob from Alvaro Negredo, which forced a fine save from a backtracking Claudio Bravo.

City looked comfortable with the 1-0 lead and looked set to go three points clear at the top, only for Boro to seal a shock late point thanks to a late header from Marten de Roon, who ghosted in at the back post to put away George Friend’s cross.

Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland



David Moyes finally ended his hunt for a first win as Sunderland manager, as Jermain Defoe's second-half penalty handed the ten-man Black Cats victory at Bournemouth

It seemed the Wearside outfit were in for another torrid afternoon when the Cherries took the lead after just 11 minutes as Dan Gosling converted Adam Smith's cross from close-range.

The hosts continue to pile on the pressure in search of a second, but Sunderland snatched a surprise equaliser when Victor Anichebe smashed a shot past Artur Boruc on 33 minutes.

Moyes' side started the second-half well but suffered a big blow when Steven Pienaar was sent off for a second yellow card.

But despite being a man down the Black Cats continue to put pressure on Bournemouth, and they were rewarded with a penalty when Smith fouled Anichebe in the area, which Defoe calmly converted.

Bournemouth pressed for the equaliser in the late stages, but Sunderland just managed to hold on to record their first three points of the campaign, though they still sit bottom of the table on goal difference.

Burnley 3-2 Crystal Palace



Crystal Palace were denied a brilliant comeback point as Ashley Barnes hit a last-minute winner for Burnley in a thrilling encounter at Turf Moor.

The hosts started brightly and were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes through early strikes from Sam Vokes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

But the Eagles rallied after the break with substitute Connor Wickham pulling one back with his first touch before Christian Benteke levelled from the spot on 81 minutes after Matt Lowton blocked Andros Townsend’s cross with his hand.

Palace pushed for the winner and looked the more likely side to score late on, but it was the home side who secured a stunning victory thanks substitute Barnes, who thumped home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

West Ham 1-1 Stoke

Bojan earned Stoke a late draw at West Ham as Mark Hughes’ side extended their unbeaten run to six games.

It was similar sight as the home side took the lead at the London Stadium, as a Dimitri Payet cross was converted by Michail Antonio, though his header came off Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan to beat Potters goalkeeper Lee Grant at his near post.

A poor game saw very few clear cut chances created, and it took an absolute howler from Hammers No.1 Adrian for the Potters to equaliser.

The Spaniard completely missed the ball as he rushed off his line to close down Jonathan Walters, with the forward managing to get away a cross which Bojan did well to convert on the volley.

Stoke almost snatched a late winner through a Charlie Adam free-kick but Adrian managed to palmed his effort wide.

