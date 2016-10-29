Grand finale of Write-Away contest to be held today

Five deserving young students will walk away with several thousands of Ghana cedis today, Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the Grand Finale of Citi FM's Write Away contest.

This is the eleventh edition of the annual writing contest which challenges the creativity and writing skills of children between the ages of 10 and 14.

Parents and their wards will be at the Holiday Inn Hotel, to witness who wins the ultimate prize.

The overall winner of this year's competition will be awarded a cash prize of GHc5,000 and all of the top 20 shortlisted contestants will receive GHc500 each, from Moneygram.

About the Write-Away competition

The Write-Away Contest is an annual competition that is geared towards encouraging children to read and to write.

The contest is for pupils between the ages of 10 and 14 years. This year, the contestants were expected to write a story that ended with the phrase, 'Fortune favors the bold.'

The deadline for the submission of entries was September 30, 2016.

Citi FM received thousands of entries nationwide and shortlisted the scripts to 20.

After the list was put out, these children came to the offices of Citi FM where they were interviewed, after which 10 finalists were selected.

The 2016 Write Away Contest is sponsored by Moneygram and the Students Loan Trust Fund.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana