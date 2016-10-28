Chiefs in the Greater Accra Region have descended heavily on the Minister of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Dr. Henry Seidu Danaa, for being inconsistent in dealing with them.

This was disclosed at a press conference held last Monday on 24th of October 2016, at the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Dodowa.

The Chiefs minced no words when they asked if the Minister would treat their colleagues in Northern Ghana, from where he hails, with the same contempt as he is exhibiting to them.

The anger of the traditional leaders stemmed from the fact that the Minister had gone to change signatories to their account at the Bank of Ghana, thereby blocking allowances due them.

The Acting President and Mankralo of the Prampram Traditional Council, Nene Atsure Bentah III, briefing the media, said that when their registrar, Mr. Harry Anthony Attipoe was sent to the house a few years ago, they discovered the potential in him and that would be for the good of the Region.

According to him, they allowed Harry Attipoe to conduct seminars on chieftaincy in their traditional areas which were greatly helping in resolving the numerous chieftaincy disputes bedeviling the Region and thus was hailed by stakeholders.

Nene AtsureBentah III stated that for strange reasons, the Minister caused the registrar to stop the seminars, which to him, were making Attipoe more popular than him the Minister.

Few days later, the Manklalo said, a secular came from the Minister transferring Harry Attipoe to the Volta Region, a situation which did not go down well with them.

According to him, they sent delegation, led by the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Abraham Akuaku, to plead for the decision to transfer the registrar to be rescinded since they called on him to hold the seminars that was making him popular.

Also, Harry Attipoe has 3 years to retire so his knowledge in chieftaincy matters must be imbibed by continuing with the seminars.

The Minister, Nene Atsure Bentah III said, rendered apology for listening to outside influence hence the transfer, and promised to immediately write another letter to withdraw same.

Surprisingly, the spokesperson of the chiefs said that, instead of the withdrawal letter as promised, Dr Danaa went to hold a press conference in Koforidua and castigated them for meddling in the transfer of staff.

He went on to say that, before they could realize, the Minister had gone to change signatories to their account at the Bank of Ghana.

According to him, they were shocked at the turn of events and wondered why the Minister could treat them with such outright contempt.

To them, the Minister could keep their allowances for the number of years that pleases him, but one day, they will have access to it because it is their legitimate remuneration.

The correspondence from the Minister to the Central Bank, dated 12th August, 2016, captioned CHANGE OF SIGNATORY reads;

“The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs writes to request you to change the signatory on the Account with the following details; Account Name – Greater Accra Regional House Of Chiefs, Dodowa, Account No: 1018631472087.”

“This request has been necessitated by the posting of the current signatory to the account, Harry Anthony Attipoe, to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Ho.”

“The new signatory to the Account is Emmanuel Tetteh Addoquaye and his signature specimen is shown.”

The Minister then wrote to the chiefs captioned – CHANGE OF SIGNATORY, GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS , DODOWA, ACCOUNT NO 1-918631472087 as follows;

“Following the discussion held with the President and four (4) Paramount Chiefs of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Dodowa, on the 11th of October 2016, at the Ag. Chief Director's office, the Ministry wishes to state that the payment of monthly allowances of Paramount Chiefs and Queen mothers in the region is not blocked.

“The posing of the current signatory to the account, Mr. Harry Anthony Attipoe to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Ho, necessitated the change in signatory to the account.

“The new signatory to the account is Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh Addoquaye, Assistant National Registrar.

“It would be appreciated if you could take note and deal with Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh Addoquaye on all issues on financial transactions on the account of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Dodowa.”

In response, the chiefs stated that -“Reference is made to the above topic dated 11th October, 2016, with reference No.MCT/10045/SF.7 and we wish to state that, at an emergency meeting of this house on 17th October, 2016, the following resolution was made:”

Harry Anthony Attipoe has not handed over the Administration of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, neither has he taken over the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, therefore, he is still our Registrar. We members of this house have petitioned His Excellency the President of the Republic against Mr. Attipoe's transfer, the Minister for Chieftaincy, Dr Henry Seidu Danaa subsequently invited the president of the House, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI and Nene Kanor Atiapah III, Ag. President of the Ningo Traditional Council to his office at the Ministry and assured them that he will reverse the transfer.

We were waiting patiently to receive the reversal letter only for him to grant a media interview in Koforidua and stated that, “Demonstration by the chiefs of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is needless” and again surprisingly, he changed the signatory to the account without our consent.

We see the Minister's action as an insult to us members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs. The Minister cannot impose any staff on the House and we want to make it clear that we cannot work with Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh Addoquaye. The Ministry can keep the money if it will not restore the signature of Mr. Harry Anthony Attipoe.



