Court Throws Out NDP Suit Against EC

An Accra High Court has dismissed a suit against the Electoral Commission by the National Democratic Party over the disqualification of the party's flagbearer Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

At the last court hearing, lawyers of the EC argued that the NDP’s application lacked merit and was not properly before the court.

Delivering a ruling on the matter Thursday, the court described NDP's suit as incompetent.

The applicants applied for judicial review and the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the NDP flagbearer but according to Starr FM’s Wilberforce Asare the court stated that the two issues are distinct and the rules of court do not allow an applicant to apply for both in a single application.

The court has also fined the applicants GHC10,000.

Nana Konadu was disqualified with 12 other presidential nominees because they failed to meet some requirements of the electoral laws ahead of the December polls.

In explaining the NDP's disqualification, the EC explained that, “The Commission is unable to accept Mrs. Rawlings' nomination because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

One subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms is not a validly registered voter, and illegally registered twice and so is on the Exclusion list of multiple voters.

Details are Salifu Abdulai District: Nanumba South, Voter ID no: 6617004814 (28.3.2012), Voter ID no: 2126900022 (04.8.2014).”

