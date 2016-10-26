Yagaba-Kubori MP donates motorbikes to Yagaba Police

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori has donated two motorbikes to the Yagaba Police Station in the Mamprugu Moagduri District.

Mustapha Ussif said it was his personal contribution to the effective and efficient running of the station towards providing the much-needed security for the communities in the area.

The presentation was made on Monday after a brief ceremony at the police station in Yagaba in the Northern region.

The MP was accompanied by the Chief of Yagaba Naba Naa Sugru Wuni Mumuni, Administrative Assistant of the District Issaku B. Bamutu and some NPP members.

DSP Obrako Bempah Sarpong, who received the motorbike on behalf of the IGP, thanked the MP for the donation and is hopeful other individuals and corporate bodies would emulate the gesture.

He also used the opportunity to advise the youth to desist from engaging in electoral conflicts and have faith in the police to handle issues professionally.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com