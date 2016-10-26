All Communities In My Constituency Will Get Electricity Before December 7th - A.B.A. Fuaeini

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu constituency and Deputy minister,Northern region, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini has vowed to hook all communities under his constituency to the national grid before December 7,2016.

The Sagnarigu constituency was part of the many newly constituencies separated from larger constituencies after the creation of the new districts in 2012.

He said the constituency with over 30 communities, about 28 communities have already been connected to the national grid and the residents are enjoying electricity since he entered Parliament.

Honourable A.B.A Fuseini was speaking on the program dubbed "Eye witness" on Citi fm on Tuesday evening.

" I can tell you without any form of regret that before December 7th, all communities in my constituency will be hooked to the national grid " he said.

He mentioned communities such as Kpene, Kasalgu, Namandu, Chengnaayili, Sogunaayili, Ngaring, Dugushegu among many communities currently being hooked to the national grid.

" these are things the people can see themselves and can testify" he added.

He also said to have achieved over 75 percent water coverage in the constituency as many of the communities that never drank pipe bone water before.

He assures the residents in the constituency that, he will continue all the good works he is doing when given second chance.

Asked how he has been able to chalked these, he answered saying he did all these through lobbying in addition to his common fun resources.

" I must say my foot is very light, thus my feet are not difficult in moving out to lobby for development for my people" he noted.

"As a member of parliament, apart from you been a legislature, you have the responsibility of lobbying to bring developmental projects to your people" he stated.

He said been the mp at the same time deputy minister for the region opened many opportunities for him thereby helping him chalked that success.

The former member of the Ghana journalists Association reiterated government's commitment to improve on the lives of the people.