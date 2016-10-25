Gelis Communications And TLC Announce The Introduction Of Mini TimeKeeping Dialogues

Transformational Leadership Concepts (TLC) is pleased to announce the commencement of its Mini Timekeeping Dialogues which is being held to discuss and find possible ways of improving Timekeeping in Ghana.

The Timekeeping Seminar follows the launch of the National Dialogue on Timekeeping in March 2016. The Topic for the maiden edition which will be held in November 2016 is Timekeeping in Ghana; A Socio-cultural Analysis. The lead speaker for the first edition isProfessor Kodjo Senah from the Sociology Department of the University of Ghana Legon.

The Timekeeping initiative is being implemented in partnership with Gelis Communications Ltd (a communications consultancy) and Journalists for Business Advocacy (a media and business advocacy group). The launch in March was done by Mr. Ato Sarpong, the Hon. Deputy Minister of Communications and attracted the Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), the President of Imani Ghana, and the President of the Ghana Journalist Association. Other interested parties include Waves International and the Consumer Protection Agency.

Commenting on the Seminar, the Executive Director of TLC Ghana, (an NGO) Mr. Emmanuel J. A. Fiagbenu said the initiative was launched to improve the chronic lateness and the lack of respect for time in the country. “As we all know, almost every event that happens in this country starts late. People do not respect time in business, in the public sector, social activities and in their personal initiatives. We all have to work together to improve the timekeeping situation in Ghana”.

Mr Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC) who is a founding partner of the initiative said, “Although the actual cost of lateness to the Ghanaian economy has not been yet computed it is obvious that it is impacting the country’s development”. “As I indicated during the launch, Lateness is a hidden drain on our political, economic, cultural and social fabrics and it is prudent for us to take definite actions to improve the situation and turn this debilitating national malaise around”

The National Dialogue and Timekeeping Initiative is targeted at policy makers, media, legislators, politicians, teachers, professional people, traders, the media, men, women, children, and the youth.

The monthly seminar is to enable speakers to do diagnoses of the problem and address the issue from different perspective whilst working towards a national dialogue during which all shades of opinions will be represented and every voice heard. The national dialogue will then propose collective recommendations and actions towards a national campaign.

The underlying motive for the Time conference is self-evident; no country can achieve its objectives when almost every event, including routinely scheduled activities, start late. National leaders throughout this nation’s life have spoken against the country’s apparent lack of time consciousness but to no avail. Although this is a critical issue, it had never received any attention at the national level until it was launched in March 2016 by TLC and its partners.