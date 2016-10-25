Deputy Minister Mfeketo to participate in the 16th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers in Bali, Indonesia

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo will lead South Africa’s delegation to the 16th Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). The Meeting will convene on 27 October 2016 in Bali, Indonesia, and will include Foreign Ministers from IORA Member States, including representatives from IORA Dialogue Partners.

The purpose of the 16th Meeting of the Council of Ministers will be to deliberate on important matters and developments within the Indian Ocean Rim Association. IORA is a Charter based regional multilateral organisation that is fraternal in nature and driven by consensus. The Association is essentially an economic co-operative community of twenty one (21) littoral and island States around the Indian Ocean, and seven (7) Dialogue Partners.

South Africa views the IORA as the pre-eminent regional organisation linking Africa, the Middle East and Asia via the Indian Ocean. The Association is growing in stature and prominence, with South Africa serving currently as the Association’s Vice Chair, and will assume the Chair position from October 2017 – October 2019.