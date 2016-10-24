EOCO Is Not Professional - Ayariga Fumes

The founder and leader of All People’s Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga has questioned the professionalism of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), saying he is at a lost as to why a serious Institution of its caliber will write to invite him only for that same letter to find its way into the media even before he responds. Dr. Hassan Ayariga said he is not perturbed by invitation from any institutions but worry over what he described as “frivolous invitations”

The Economic and Organized Crime office (EOCO) has invited the leader of APC Dr. Hassan Ayariga and Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom founder and leader of Progressive People’s Party (PPP) to explain sources of their incomes for political campaign. Both flag bearers are to write to explain their sources of funding following a purported comments made by Dr Hassan Ayariga which was captured by some sections of the social media, that he had so far spent 6 million Cedis on his campaign.

However, the founder of APC thinks EOCO might be up to mischief, wondering why EOCO should write to him when the two biggest political parties, NDC and NPP are spending more than APC. “If EOCO is a professional institution as we are told to believe, they will be investigating all the political parties including NDC and NPP, not APC and PPP. What kind of a serious Institution will write to a body only for that letter to be in the media even before we respond, is EOCO serious, we are a serious party” Dr Hassan Ayariga fumed.

He said his political party realizes funds from selling of paraphernalia, adding that “if we have 240 offices across the country as we have now and each office donates 200 Cedis, do you know how much will that be”. Dr. Hassan Ayariga posited that, Churches raise huge sums of money more than what he is being reported as being spent but nobody calls for investigations. “I am worried for this country looking at the way some people are busily usurping their powers, I will respond to their letter but I must state that I am disappointed” Dr Ayariga told Host of Yen Sem Pa Bright Kwesi Asempa on Onua Fm.