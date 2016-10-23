The United State of America Embassy in Ghana has denied reports that Archbishop Duncan Williams has been banned from traveling to the U.S.

A tweet on the Embassy’s twitter handle Sunday read:

News about the respected Archbishop was trending on Social media on Sunday that he has been barred from entering the U.S by the Department of State.

According to the reports widely said to emanate from a USTODAY-TV website, the State Department is said to have condemned the founder of Action Chapel International, who has rebuked gay marriage and refused to officiate a gay marriage.

The Archbishop is said to have said gay marriage is “a sin against Bible teachings”.

The report further noted that one of the couple, an American getting married to his same-sex partner who happens to be a Ghanaian petitioned the United States Embassy of the Pastors refusal.

“Marriages are meant for man and woman, not man and man. I do not officiate such marriages,” Archbishop Williams is alleged to have told the United States Embassy when contacted.

-myjoyonline