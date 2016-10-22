Fetish priest granted bail for illegal arms possession

An Accra Circuit Court granted bail to one Bernard Ayi Amegavi, a Fetish Priest, who has been charged with possessing firearms and military accoutrements without lawful authority.

Bernard was granted bail in the sum of GHc 40,000.00, with two sureties - one to be a Public Servant not earning less than GHc 1,000.00.

He is also to report to the Criminal Investigations Department every Friday until otherwise directed.

Earlier, Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Edward Afful told the Court that the complainants were policemen stationed at the Mamprobi Police Station, while the accused person was a Fetish Priest residing at Mamprobi.

He said on February 29, at about 1800 hours, the Tema Agbaafoiatse, who was also the National President of the Ghana Psychic and Traditional Healers Association, sent a letter to the Mamprobi Police to assist trace Bernard and investigate him for holding himself as a member of the Association and practising as a traditional healer.

The complainants, therefore, invited Amegavi to the Police Station for questioning.

The Prosecution said during questioning, an informant alerted the Police that Amegavi had in his possession guns and he had been seen in a Military Uniform.

The Prosecutor said the complainant escorted Amegavi to his room at Mamprobi, where a pump action gun and a pistol were retrieved.

On March 1, another search was conducted and a set of Military uniform, with the accused person’s name tag boldly displayed on it, as well as two “desert’’ boots were found in his room.

The Prosecution said Amegavi could not produce documents covering the items.

In his statement, Amegavi admitted that the Military accoutrements and guns were found in his room, but he failed to lead the Police to where he obtained them.

The case has been adjourned to November 2.