Be wary of the NPP 'change' - Veep

Nyankumasi Ahenkro (C/R), Oct. 20, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on Ghanaians to be wary of the change being touted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing it as a 'retrogressive change'.

He urged Ghanaians to vote massively to retain President John Mahama to continue with his transformational agenda of the country.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the call when he addressed hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at a rally in Nyankumasi Ahenkro in the Assin South Constituency of the Central Region.

The programme formed part of the Vice President's four-day campaign tour of the Central Region to canvas for votes for the NDC to retain power in the December 7 elections.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also stated the government had started work on the cocoa roads and the extension of electricity to some communities in the area.

He called on the electorate in the area to vote massively for Mrs Sabina Appiah-Kubi, the NDC's parliamentary candidate for Assin South.

He said Mrs Appiah-Kubi a former District Chief Executive for the area, brought a lot of developmental projects, including the provision of school infrastructure and extension of electricity to communities and roads.

Mrs Appiah-Kubi, for her part, urged the electorate to give her the nod as the MP for the Assin South Constituency to complement the efforts of President Mahama in the next NDC administration, to help bring more development to the area.

Mr Amissah-Athur also addressed similar rally at Assin Manso and commissioned a market at Assin Ngreasi.

Earlier, Mr Amissah-Arthur commiserated with the Chiefs and elders of Nyankumasi Ahenkro over the death of Odeefuo Otibu Asare, the Paramount Chief of the Atensu Traditional area.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur, who was accompanied by Mr Kweku Richet Hagan, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, as well as other stalwarts of the party, also informed the Chiefs and elders of the Party's campaign.

Nana Kwentwi Berima, the Acting President of the Atensu Traditional Council and his elders, received the delegation.

He appealed to the GETfund to provide support for the schools in the area especially Nyankumasi Ahenkro Senior High School.

Vice President Amissah-Athur assured the chiefs and elders that the Government would join hands with them to give Odeefuo Asare a befitting burial.

The delegation donated an undisclosed sum of money and assorted drinks to chiefs and elders of the town. GNA