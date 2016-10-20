Terkper Lays 2017 Q1 Budget

The Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, has laid government's advanced budget for the first quarter of 2017 in Parliament.

According to Starr News' Parliamentary Correspondent, Kobby Gomez-Mensah, the paper has been referred to the Finance Committee of Parliament and it is expected to submit its report on the estimates to the House after it has finished with its work.

The budget presentation has become necessary because of the December 7 polls and the need to prevent overspending in case of a transition in government.

There is, however, the possibility from now till next Friday for the Finance Minister to outline the government’s projected revenue and expenditure between January and March 2017.

The finance minister in July this year sought approval from parliament to spend an additional 1.8 billion Cedis for the remaining of 2016.