Africa | 20 October 2016 21:20 CET

USAID Assistant Administrator R. David Harden Visits Ethiopia

By U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for the Bureau of Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance R. David Harden is visiting Ethiopia October 19-23. Harden will meet with high level government officials and will reiterate the long-standing call by the United States government for the Government of Ethiopia to respect its citizens' constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms of expression and association. He will reiterate the importance of peaceful dialogue, democratic reform, political pluralism and respect for fundamental freedoms for the sustainability of Ethiopia’s economic and development gains.

Assistant Administrator Harden will also meet non-governmental organizations, who are important to developing credible democratic governance and civil society. In addition, Harden will meet with officials from the United Nations, including the World Food Program, to discuss refugee issues and efforts to lift rural regions out of poverty and create communities resilient to climate shocks.

