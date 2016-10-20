‘Corruption is the hallmark of NDC’- Bawumia

Running mate to Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has ridiculed the achievements of the Mahama led-administration, saying the NDC has only been successful in increasing the levels of corruption in the country.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the NDC's government since 2009 has been largely characterized by massive corruption.

Speaking to residents of Kuwane in the Salaga South constituency of the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia therefore called on the electorates, especially those in the three Northern Regions to vote against the Mahama–led administration for failing to address their concerns.

“Mahama told us that he was our brother so we should vote for him. He has been in government for eight years. Four years as Vice President and Head of economic management team and four years as President. Corruption is the hallmark of this government. We have SADA, we have GYEEDA, we have Woyome, we have Subah. Everything they touch is corruption and that is costing us a lot of money. John Mahama has not done anything for Northerners. He is spending our money and it is time to let him know that we want a government of integrity.”

Bawumia has been criticising the Mahama-led adminstration since he began his campaign tour in the three Northern Regions.

On Wednesday,he accused the Mahama-led administration of impoverishing Ghanaians.

Speaking to residents of Savelugu as part of his campaign tour of the region, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia said the current challenges bedeviling the country are a result of the NDC's mismanagement of the economy.

“The problems we are having today in Ghana are from three particular related issues. Mismanagement, incompetence and corruption. Those are the three problems in Ghana today. That is why we need a change from the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption. All these three things, lead to unemployment.”

His comment come days after he asked residents in the Northern parts of the country to vote against President Mahama in the December polls since he [Mahama] and his government do not love the people in those regions but only care about their “stomach and pockets.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

