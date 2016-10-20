Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NDC News | 20 October 2016 16:03 CET

NDC's 3rd Spot On Ballot Represents John 3:16 – Asiedu Nketia

By ClassFMonline.com/91.3fm

The governing National Democratic Congress’ third spot on the parliamentary ballot paper represents John 3:16, General Secretary of the party, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said.

John 3:16 says: “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

“You haven’t heard John 3: 16 before huh? We have already composed songs with John 3:16,” General Mosquito, as Mr Asiedu Nketia is popularly known, told Class91.3FM’s Paa Kwesi Parker-Williams in an interview on Thursday, 20 October after the balloting exercise was done at the Electoral Commission.

While the NDC took the 3rd spot, their main contenders, New Patriotic Party (NPP) took the 5th spot.

Also, the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) got the first sport while the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) got the second position.

The United Progressive Party (UPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), and the Independent People’s Party (IPP) got the fourth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The balloting for the presidential race has been put on hold due to an injunction placed on the process by some aggrieved political parties whose flag bearers have been disqualified from the race.

The full balloting order is as follows:
1. GCPP
2. PPP
3. NDC
4. UPP
5. NPP
6. NDP
7. IPP

NDC News

