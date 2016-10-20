Over 50 chiefs endorse Nana Addo in Ashanti Region

Over fifty chiefs in Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region have declared their support for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo Addo ahead of the December polls.

According to the chiefs, Nana Akufo and the NPP remains the country's best bet for good governance hence their decision to endorse him.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Otumfuo’s Mpaboahene, Nana Yaw Owusu further indicated that Nana Addo will spearhead Ghana’s development when voted into power.

“This is your family, we are always with you. In good times or in bad times, we support you. We always remember you in our prayers. When we pour libation , we remember you because you are one of us.Let us all here vote for him and the NPP because he will deliver on his promises. We know him, it is our own Nana. Like we do every four years, let’s vote for him.”

This is not the first time the NPP Presidential Candidate has been endorsed by a chief.

Paramount Chief of the Tumu endoreses Nana Addo

The Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, endorsed the '1-District-1-Factory' and the '1-Village-1-Dam' policies of the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, “we have been following governments, since time immemorial, and, still, we have not gotten a dam. So I believe that if you give us a dam, it will really help us so much. And we are looking forward to you coming to office, so you give us a dam.”

Garu Chief backs Nana Addo's presidential bid

Nana Akufo-Addo was also endorsed by the Chief of Garu, Naba Asuguru Akuntam Wini, who declared his support for the NPP flagbearer in this year's elections.

According him, the NPP has a rich history of delivering on its electoral promises, and is no doubt that voting for Nana Akufo-Addo will only bring progress and prosperity to his people.

“Our problem, in the past, was a district. President Kufuor, before the 2000 elections, came here and told us that if he won the election, it will be done. True to his word, the creation of the district was done. When NPP promises you something, it will be done. Thanks to his Excellency, President Kufuor, for giving us the district,” he said.

Chief of Bawku declares victory for Akufo-Addo

The Chief of Bawku, Naba Asigiri Azoka Abugrago II, on the visit of NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Add said “this is the proper endorsement I want to make. God willing this year, you will get what you want and become the President of Ghana.”

The flagbearer had visited his palace as part of his campaign tour of the Upper East region.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

