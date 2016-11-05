Nigeria rescues Chibok schoolgirl near Cameroon border

Over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from Chibok in 2014, and some of those who were later freed from their Boko Haram captors met the Nigerian Vice President during a visit to Abuja, on October 13, 2016. By Philip Ojisua (AFP/File)

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - Nigerian troops early Saturday rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls seized by Boko Haram Islamists, during an operation near the border with Cameroon, a spokesman said.

The girl, who was found along with her baby son, was one of the more than 200 schoolgirls taken by the Islamist group from their hostels in the remote town of Chibok in April 2014.

The mass abduction drew global anger and attracted unprecedented attention to the seven-year Boko Haram insurgency.

News of her rescue came barely one month after 21 other Chibok girls were released by Boko Haram.

Army spokesman Sani Usman told AFP that "Nigerian army troops rescued another Chibok schoolgirl at Pulka," in Borno state near the Mandara mountains separating Nigeria from Cameroon.

Usman later said in an official statement the girl was rescued "at about 6.00am while (the army was) screening some escapees from Boko Haram terrorists hideout in Sambisa forest."

He identified her as Maryam Ali Maiyanga, adding that she was carrying a 10-month-old son.

"She has been taken to the unit's (army's) medical facility for proper medical check up," he said.



Boko Haram has waged a seven-year insurgency against Nigeria that has claimed at least 20,000 lives and spilled across the country's borders

The Bring Back Our Girls lobby group confirmed the release.

"We are happy with the news... We have confirmed the name of the freed girl to be among those on our data base," BBOG campaigner Aisha Yesufu told AFP.

"Our hope is that the government will work towards an early release of the remaining girls so that we can bring this sad episode to a close," she added.

The 21 Chibok girls released last month were freed following negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Swiss government.

Local residents in the town of Barki where the 21 were freed said they were exchanged with four Boko Haram prisoners, but the government denied this.

The government said at the time it had received a commitment from Boko Haram to secure the release of 83 other girls believed to be from Chibok being held by a different factions of the extremist group.

Usman said Saturday "it is imperative to state that troops have been working round the clock to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hibernating and also rescue all persons held hostages by terrorists".

The insurgency in Nigeria's mainly-Muslim north has killed at least 20,000 people and made more than 2.6 million homeless since 2009.