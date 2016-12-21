Gambia's Jammeh does not face prosecution on leaving office: opposition

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Gambian President Yahya Jammeh will not face prosecution on leaving office, a spokesman for the opposition coalition that backed president-elect Adama Barrow told AFP Tuesday.

"There is no indication of a threat (of prosecution) or the need to threaten outgoing President Yahya Jammeh," Halifa Sallah said following talks with the Economic Community of West African the peaceful transfer of power.

Jammeh led The Gambia for 22 years but conceded defeat in polls this month before reversing his position and claiming victory.