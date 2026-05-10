Life is a journey: Live it (Part 63)

The other autobiography

Susanne Fröhlich opened another pack of salted crisps which she was hiding all the while and asked with wide open eyes:”Is it not true that we need enemies? Strong enemies when we want to make it great in life? And…last question. Is it true enemies are blinded by their hatred against us therefore never wise? Is that really true?”

“Very true,” was my simple answer. They all looked at me for explanations and I said:”We all were born small, naked not knowing right from wrong or good from evil. As we grow, life puts as in two main categories. Innocent souls live life as given to the best they can. The other category are people to a great extent insecure souls who feed their future on the life of the innocent. Very much like paracides of and in life. Now their bloodstreams function only with the blood of others much like mosquitos. Without the hatred against others and their enormous ego which arises partly out of their insecurity they do not function in this world. You see it clearly in Cain and Abel or Josef and his brothers' old stories that were never laid to rest.

When you want to make it big in life or God wants you to make it big in life he challenges you very well. To stand in a boxing ring with an opponent smaller in every or most aspects gives you the trophy of the winner. Like Shepard David facing Goliath you need a very big, a very persistent enemy. This enemy must be a boxing partner for life. While he stands against you you must fight and fight always. Along the way you face more challenges. When the enemy in the boxing ring keeps you on your toes, always in training mode your soul is constantly on alert and ready to strike and win to overcome the next challenge set before you win from strength to strength and climb life from level to level. When your sparring partner stops keeping you in a fighting mood, pray to God you have reached the peak of your life. Make sure the enemy hates you always. There is one thing enemies don't know as they are not wise. The moment they stop fighting you but ignore you you will loose the ground under your feet and fall. But…what enemies never are is…they are never wise. They cannot get out of their personal story to hate you. It has become part of their DNA over the years. Maybe in the physical world they stop launching attacks against you. But in their hearts and souls the fight against you goes on. They need it as much as they need blood in their bodies.

Why are these people never wise? Let me explain. Heidi Jürgensen, my eldest sister, hated me most of her life. When I presented her the business plan for her dream to open a fashion shop, you remember I told you about it. I saw in her eyes something strange, something remarkable. When she realized I was innocent only interested in pursuing an academic career wanting to become a Professor for Political Sciences, the business plan right before her eyes proved capable of establishing and potentially running a successful business while she felt lazy in her heart and soul not attending classes at Anckelmann Straße, you remember…

good…she set her mind I should never make it big in life but stay under her feet. If one day I would wake up and use my potential, her character would expose her laziness to the talk in town. She is a witch by nature. While I had set my mind on knowing much about life’s matters and disguised money as the evil means of the devil, her heart and soul jumped for joy. At the age of forty I woke up to realize what Heidi Jürgensen had done in my life. How much she had confused me. I came to understand that much money is needed to change this world to my dreams for me and others. Not to let others portray me as rich and powerful but to make an impact in my life to push my agendas into the lives of many.