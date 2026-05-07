Investing in health workforce is investing in our future – Vice President

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has underscored the importance of prioritising the health workforce as a pathway to national and continental development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Africa Health Workforce Investment Forum in Accra, she stated that investing in healthcare professionals is not only a sectoral necessity but a national imperative that benefits every citizen.

“Investing in the health workforce is an investment in all of us,” she emphasised, adding that building the capacity of health professionals directly contributes to stronger health systems, improved service delivery, and better outcomes for populations.

The Vice President further noted that sustained investment in people remains the most reliable strategy for securing long-term prosperity. She linked this vision to the broader development framework of African Union Agenda 2063, which seeks to achieve “the Africa we want” through inclusive growth and sustainable development.

According to her, strengthening the health workforce through training, employment, and retention will not only improve healthcare delivery but also drive economic resilience and social progress across the continent.

Underscoring that, a significant portion of the population’s health needs can and should be addressed at the primary healthcare level, describing it as the foundation of an effective health system.

She highlighted the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund popularly known as Mahama Care by President John Dramani Mahama, as a key intervention aimed at supporting citizens living with chronic and costly illnesses.

According to her, the fund is already contributing to improved treatment capacity, acquisition of equipment, specialist care, and the training of highly skilled personnel.

The Vice President stressed that such policies must translate into real benefits for citizens and cannot succeed without a strong and competent health workforce, including doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, laboratory professionals, and community health workers. She also acknowledged the significant role of women, particularly as frontline providers in primary healthcare delivery.

She revealed that government has authorised the recruitment of about 16,000 health workers this year, with approximately half already granted financial clearance, while the remainder will be processed in due course.

Describing health as a national priority, she noted that it goes beyond a single sector and requires coordinated efforts among ministries, regulators, the private sector, and development partners. She urged stakeholders to remain collaborative, innovative, and focused on practical reforms that can be sustained over time.

She called on governments, institutions, and development partners to translate commitments into tangible investments that will ensure a well-equipped and motivated workforce capable of meeting Africa’s growing health needs.