ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Investing in health workforce is investing in our future – Vice President

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Health Investing in health workforce is investing in our future – Vice President
THU, 07 MAY 2026

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has underscored the importance of prioritising the health workforce as a pathway to national and continental development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Africa Health Workforce Investment Forum in Accra, she stated that investing in healthcare professionals is not only a sectoral necessity but a national imperative that benefits every citizen.

“Investing in the health workforce is an investment in all of us,” she emphasised, adding that building the capacity of health professionals directly contributes to stronger health systems, improved service delivery, and better outcomes for populations.

The Vice President further noted that sustained investment in people remains the most reliable strategy for securing long-term prosperity. She linked this vision to the broader development framework of African Union Agenda 2063, which seeks to achieve “the Africa we want” through inclusive growth and sustainable development.

According to her, strengthening the health workforce through training, employment, and retention will not only improve healthcare delivery but also drive economic resilience and social progress across the continent.

Underscoring that, a significant portion of the population’s health needs can and should be addressed at the primary healthcare level, describing it as the foundation of an effective health system.

She highlighted the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund popularly known as Mahama Care by President John Dramani Mahama, as a key intervention aimed at supporting citizens living with chronic and costly illnesses.

According to her, the fund is already contributing to improved treatment capacity, acquisition of equipment, specialist care, and the training of highly skilled personnel.

The Vice President stressed that such policies must translate into real benefits for citizens and cannot succeed without a strong and competent health workforce, including doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, laboratory professionals, and community health workers. She also acknowledged the significant role of women, particularly as frontline providers in primary healthcare delivery.

She revealed that government has authorised the recruitment of about 16,000 health workers this year, with approximately half already granted financial clearance, while the remainder will be processed in due course.

Describing health as a national priority, she noted that it goes beyond a single sector and requires coordinated efforts among ministries, regulators, the private sector, and development partners. She urged stakeholders to remain collaborative, innovative, and focused on practical reforms that can be sustained over time.

She called on governments, institutions, and development partners to translate commitments into tangible investments that will ensure a well-equipped and motivated workforce capable of meeting Africa’s growing health needs.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

The founder of Wordlight Revival Centre, Prophet Clement Testimony Ghanaian prophet says he can stop rain, knows the next presidential candidates a...

15 minutes ago

Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks in South Africa Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

23 minutes ago

NPP northern caucus demands resignation of Greater Accra Minister over ‘transfer to the North’ comment NPP northern caucus demands resignation of Greater Accra Minister over ‘transfer...

24 minutes ago

GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for basic schools in Ghana GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for basic schools in Ghana

25 minutes ago

Mahama holds high-level talks with UAE president on energy and economic cooperation Mahama holds high-level talks with UAE president on energy and economic cooperat...

25 minutes ago

Patroniselocal chicken to sustain Nkoko Nketenkete Programme – Coordinator tells Ghanaians Patronise local chicken to sustain Nkoko Nketenkete Programme – Coordinator tell...

25 minutes ago

Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza Big Push: Roads Minister threatens to terminate contract on Techiman-Wenchi road...

49 minutes ago

Health Minister receiving the report from investigative committee chair Seven medical staff to face disciplinary action for 'killing' Charles Amissah

58 minutes ago

Finger chopped off, suspect arrested in Akyem Oda machete fight Finger chopped off, suspect arrested in Akyem Oda machete fight

58 minutes ago

Here are areas to face 9-hour blackout over ECG maintenance exercises across three regions today Here are areas to face 9-hour blackout over ECG maintenance exercises across thr...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line